iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Inscription Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.2% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.27. 832,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $114.27. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.28 and a 1-year high of $115.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

