iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. CNB Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $126.72 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $130.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $127.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

