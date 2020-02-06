iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Hits New 52-Week High at $194.92

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.92 and last traded at $194.81, with a volume of 155045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.71.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 129.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 218,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,725,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,559,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.