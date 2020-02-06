iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $61.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.34. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $61.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

