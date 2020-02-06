iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,009.5% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.05. 1,134,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,912. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $61.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.34.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

