iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $102.31

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.31 and last traded at $102.28, with a volume of 2815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

