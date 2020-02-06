iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wharton Business Group LLC owned approximately 1.37% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $24,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000.

IWY stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.57. The company had a trading volume of 53,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,754. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $103.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

