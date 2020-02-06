Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,235 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 47,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,110.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,781 shares in the company, valued at $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.27. 608,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.89 and a 200 day moving average of $145.36.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

