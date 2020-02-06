Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,776 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Southern by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Southern by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $53,915,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE SO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.09. 2,162,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,114. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

