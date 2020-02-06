Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 409 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 85,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,474. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.17. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.87 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Hasbro from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.25.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,124.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

