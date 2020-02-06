Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 90 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,403,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,979,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,670,000 after buying an additional 898,845 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,499,000 after buying an additional 628,267 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,490.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 545,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after buying an additional 510,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,096,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,159,000 after buying an additional 474,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,741,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,409,583 shares of company stock valued at $177,403,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $147.04. 1,371,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $147.36. The company has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

