Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

Shares of MTB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,115. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.27. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $141.50 and a one year high of $176.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

