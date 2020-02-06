Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2,465.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,565 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $29.52. 543,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Tapestry Inc has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

