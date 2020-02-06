Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $935,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

NYSE:TMO traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $331.87. The company had a trading volume of 799,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $328.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $240.90 and a one year high of $342.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

