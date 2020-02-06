Jacobi Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,330,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

NYSE KO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.19. 5,312,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,337,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.37. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1 year low of $44.42 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $252.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

