Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,050 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $117.95. 58,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,692. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.34 and a 200 day moving average of $116.57. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.43 and a twelve month high of $119.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1267 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

