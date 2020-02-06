Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $338,081.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JEC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

JEC opened at $95.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

