Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENN. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth $898,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 800,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after buying an additional 133,165 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $9,590,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub raised Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

PENN opened at $32.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.91.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.