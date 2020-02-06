Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $528,000 Holdings in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.17% of InfraCap MLP ETF worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMZA opened at $4.14 on Thursday. InfraCap MLP ETF has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

