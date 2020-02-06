Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Position in Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.34% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $643,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 63,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $25.45 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $26.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.