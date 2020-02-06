Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,498 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,994.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,565,000 after buying an additional 52,011,258 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,762,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,827,000 after buying an additional 6,605,378 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $6,780,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,894,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,581,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,588,000 after buying an additional 204,502 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

