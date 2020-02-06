Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,907 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8,593.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 345,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 41,737 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RBA opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

RBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.50 target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

