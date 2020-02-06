Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Etsy to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36. Etsy has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $73.35.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 39,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,750. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 14.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Etsy by 214.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

