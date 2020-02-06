Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sony in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will earn $5.19 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sony’s FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Shares of NYSE SNE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.41. 14,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Sony has a 52-week low of $41.91 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,857,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

