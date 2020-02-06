John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPF)

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 48,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.49. John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Pref. Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.