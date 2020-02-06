John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

HPS traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $19.77. 42,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,250. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

