Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,808 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,782,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,879,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $39.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 13,598 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $573,427.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 101,195 shares in the company, valued at $4,267,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $931,145.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $3,784,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JCI shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

