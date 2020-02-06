Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $153.99 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $398.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $152.75.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

