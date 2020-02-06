Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $31,665.00 and approximately $1,021.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.50 or 0.03086293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00205442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000713 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00132566 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

