JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $105.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on QCOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.71.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $49.91 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $70,096.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock worth $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after buying an additional 1,366,514 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $112,379,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 9,221.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 923,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after buying an additional 913,330 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $66,793,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,757,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,331,000 after purchasing an additional 535,070 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

