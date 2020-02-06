JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Hold Rating for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.17.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $332.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Biogen by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 83,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Biogen by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

