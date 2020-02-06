Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 85 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Insulet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.06.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.63, for a total value of $2,120,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,204,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,306. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD stock traded up $3.86 on Thursday, reaching $198.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.69. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $200.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

