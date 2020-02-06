Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $258.84. The company had a trading volume of 254,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.96. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $173.86 and a one year high of $267.93.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

