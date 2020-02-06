Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Buys 6,056 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,831 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 590,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

PDBC traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.17. 6,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,508. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $17.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.