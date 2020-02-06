Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $506,000 Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,746. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.72 and a 200-day moving average of $195.49. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $155.47 and a 12 month high of $228.23.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

