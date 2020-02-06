Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $786,000 Position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,986 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5,538.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period.

In related news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 19,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $1,289,865.65. Also, CMO Ryan Kam sold 18,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,163,263.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 238,570 shares of company stock worth $15,860,968. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,015. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2,470.33, a P/E/G ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.80. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $76.54.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five9 from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $71.15 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

