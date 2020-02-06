Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Inphi were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IPHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inphi during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Get Inphi alerts:

In related news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPHI stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.57. 539,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,118. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi Co. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day moving average is $68.46.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.44. Inphi had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.