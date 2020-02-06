K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) Announces Earnings Results

K3 Capital Group (LON:K3C) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 6 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

K3 Capital Group stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Thursday, reaching GBX 280.50 ($3.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,710. The company has a market cap of $118.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 238.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 174.96. K3 Capital Group has a twelve month low of GBX 37.50 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 273 ($3.59).

Get K3 Capital Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. K3 Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of K3 Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli bought 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,999 ($131,543.01).

K3 Capital Group Company Profile

K3 Capital Group PLC provides advisory services in the United Kingdom. It offers sell side advisory services to SME businesses in engineering, manufacturing, construction, technology, retail, wholesale, distribution, and business service sectors; company sales lead advisory and transaction support, and handling services; and business transfer services to clients in retail, catering, care, commercial, licensed and leisure markets.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.