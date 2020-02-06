Kamada (KMDA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect Kamada to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.94 million. Kamada had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 28.62%. On average, analysts expect Kamada to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMDA opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $262.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMDA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

