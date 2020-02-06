Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $22,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $19,900.00.

Shares of FSLY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 1,069,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,428,591. Fastly Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $1,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $12,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $20,698,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

