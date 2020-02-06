Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. Kennametal also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.
Shares of KMT stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.
In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
About Kennametal
Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.
