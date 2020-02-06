Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.77. Kennametal also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

Shares of KMT stock opened at $30.98 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $27.49 and a 12-month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

KMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.