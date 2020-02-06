Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), RTT News reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $505.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Kennametal’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kennametal updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

KMT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $30.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.32. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In other news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

