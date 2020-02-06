KeyCorp Increases Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $11.00

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential downside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Owens-Illinois from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

Shares of OI stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.40%. Owens-Illinois’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 2,544.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,614,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,663,000 after acquiring an additional 5,402,405 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owens-Illinois during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Owens-Illinois by 25.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 232,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

