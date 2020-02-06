Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.47. The company had a trading volume of 591,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.77. Keysight Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $2,399,580.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares in the company, valued at $9,548,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock worth $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

