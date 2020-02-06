Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.69.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,275. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.39.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

