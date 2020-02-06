Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.75

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 58.75 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 58.10 ($0.76), with a volume of 71862 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.80 ($0.75).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,675.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,407.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm has a market cap of $107.11 million and a PE ratio of 29.70.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

