Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $21.88.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 859,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,827. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

