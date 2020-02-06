Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $804,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $57.86.

