Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17,670.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,761 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 11,155.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,218 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $80,215,000 after purchasing an additional 490,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Union Pacific by 454.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after purchasing an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $185.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day moving average is $171.89.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

