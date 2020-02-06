Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,118,000. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,072,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 988,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after buying an additional 164,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.03 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.